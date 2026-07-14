Chipotle To Open First Restaurant In Mexico

Chipotle Mexican Grill is set to open its first restaurant in Mexico on Thursday (July 16) in San Pedro Garza García, Nuevo León, part of the Monterrey metropolitan area. This marks a significant milestone in Chipotle's international expansion, achieved in partnership with Alsea, a leading restaurant operator in Latin America and Europe.

The new restaurant will feature Chipotle's signature menu, including customizable burritos, bowls, salads, tacos, and quesadillas, all prepared with fresh ingredients and without artificial additives. According to Scott Boatwright, Chipotle's CEO, the company is entering Mexico with respect for its culinary heritage and confidence in the demand for high-quality, freshly prepared food. "Our research has reinforced our belief that there is strong interest in high-quality, freshly prepared food served with the customization and convenience that Chipotle offers," said Boatwright.

The decision to open in Nuevo León was influenced by the area's strong economy and status as a business hub. Chipotle plans to open additional locations in Nuevo León later this year and expand into Mexico City by 2027. This expansion is part of Chipotle's broader strategy to grow its international presence, which includes over 4,100 restaurants worldwide.

Christian Gurría, CEO of Alsea, expressed confidence in the Mexican market, stating, "Bringing Chipotle to Mexico is an important step in our growth and portfolio diversification strategy." The partnership with Alsea is expected to leverage their local market expertise to ensure Chipotle's success in Mexico.

The opening in Mexico is part of Chipotle's "Recipe for Growth" strategy, which aims to open between 350 and 370 new restaurants in 2026. The company continues to explore strategic opportunities for global growth through partnerships and development agreements.