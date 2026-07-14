Cruise Worker Dies After Falling Overboard Near Cancun

A crewmember from the Regal Princess cruise ship died after going overboard while the ship was sailing near Cancún, Mexico, according to Princess Cruises officials. The ship had departed from Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades on Saturday and the incident occurred as the vessel traveled through the Caribbean early in its voyage.

Princess Cruises first reported the crew member missing and said a search and rescue operation was underway. Later on Monday, company representatives confirmed the individual had passed away.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the crew’s family and friends during this difficult time. Grief support services are being offered to guests and crew members affected by this event," Princess Cruises said in a statement.

The cruise line has not released the crew member’s identity or additional details about how the overboard incident occurred.

The ship left the area near Cancún and is scheduled to arrive in Belize on Tuesday, July 14. Regal Princess will continue its planned journey, which includes a stop in Cozumel on July 16, before returning to Fort Lauderdale on July 18.

The cruise line has expressed gratitude to local authorities and other vessels, including Carnival Jubilee, for assisting in the search and rescue operations.

An investigation will aim to determine if any workplace factors, safety issues, or procedural lapses contributed to the tragedy.

For now, Princess Cruises states that support services are available for those affected, and the company is cooperating fully with authorities. Additional information may become available as the investigation continues.