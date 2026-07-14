The road to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final continues today as France and Spain battle for a place in soccer's biggest championship match. Two of the tournament's most successful nations will square off in a blockbuster semifinal on Tuesday, July 14, with the winner advancing to the FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday, July 19.

Whether you're at home, at work, or on the go, you can listen to every minute of the action live on iHeartRadio.

France vs. Spain Match Details

Match: France vs. Spain

France vs. Spain Tournament: FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal

FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal Date: Tuesday, July 14

Tuesday, July 14 Kickoff: 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT What's at Stake: A spot in the FIFA World Cup Final

How To Listen Live On iHeartRadio

Fans can follow the match live by listening on the iHeartRadio app.

Coverage includes:

Live play-by-play

Pregame analysis

Halftime coverage

Postgame reaction

Expert commentary

Tournament updates

Simply open the iHeartRadio app, search for World Cup, select the official World Cup Station, and press play.

You can also listen through your connected car, smart speaker, desktop, or tablet.

France vs. Spain Preview

Today's semifinal features two of international soccer's biggest powers. France enters the match after defeating Morocco in the quarterfinals, while Spain earned its place in the semifinals with a victory over Belgium. With a berth in the FIFA World Cup Final on the line, expect a high-intensity match featuring world-class talent, tactical battles, and unforgettable moments.

What's Next?

The winner of today's semifinal will advance to the FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday, July 19, where they'll face the winner of Wednesday's semifinal between England and Argentina. The losing team will compete in the Third Place Playoff on Saturday, July 18.

Don't Miss A Minute

From kickoff to the final whistle, iHeartRadio is your destination for live FIFA World Cup coverage.

Tune in today to hear France vs. Spain live and experience every goal, save, and dramatic moment as one nation punches its ticket to the FIFA World Cup Final.