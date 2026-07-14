Epstein Survivors Urge Senate To Reject Blanche For AG

Victims of Jeffrey Epstein are urging the U.S. Senate to reject Todd Blanche as Attorney General. The advocacy group World Without Exploitation released a video on social media featuring Epstein survivors calling on lawmakers to vote against Blanche's nomination. The video claims the government failed to hold those complicit in Epstein's activities accountable, shielding them from greater scrutiny.

Blanche is scheduled to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday (July 15) and Thursday (July 16) for his confirmation hearings. Critics, including Epstein survivors, have criticized Blanche for the Department of Justice's (DOJ) handling of the release of Epstein-related files. Under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the DOJ was required to release these documents, but the rollout faced criticism for delays and improper redactions.

World Without Exploitation claims that under Blanche's leadership, sensitive information about Epstein survivors was exposed, while the names of alleged abusers remained redacted. The organization argues that this disclosure put survivors at risk and failed to protect their privacy.

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee have invited Danielle Bensky, an Epstein survivor, to testify against Blanche. According to Politico, Bensky's name was included in the released files, highlighting issues with the DOJ's handling of the case.

Blanche has attempted to distance himself from the controversy, stating that the Epstein files should not be part of his future role. However, survivors and advocates continue to call for accountability and urge the Senate to vote against his confirmation.