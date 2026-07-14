Gloss Up Shares Gruesome Image Of Her Injured Foot After Serious Car Crash

"While the medical team is doing everything they can to save it, she is currently heavily medicated for pain and mistakenly thought it had already been amputated," the message continued. "To clarify: her foot has NOT been amputated. She is actively in surgery, and doctors are actively working to save and treat it. She needs all the support she can get right now. Please keep her in your thoughts and send your strongest prayers for her recovery and her medical team."



Shortly afterward, Gloss Up's team reported that her surgery was a success. They thanked Gloss' fans for their constant support and shared an image of what her foot looked like before she went under the knife. Once you see it, you can easily understand why amputation was a possibility.



"It isn't an easy image to look at, but it shows just how much she has already endured and how grateful we are that her foot could be saved," her management wrote. You can see the image here.



Thankfully, her foot was reattached and she's expected to make a full recovery.