Harbaugh: Skattebo, Nabers To Participate In Training Camp

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh announced that running back Cam Skattebo and wide receiver Malik Nabers are set to participate in the upcoming training camp. Skattebo, recovering from a broken ankle, is expected to be active when camp opens this month. Meanwhile, Nabers, who suffered a torn ACL, won't be a full participant immediately but is expected to be cleared during the preseason.

According to Yahoo Sports, Skattebo has been seen doing individual work and participating in team periods during the offseason program. Harbaugh emphasized the importance of not rushing Skattebo, allowing him to build his workload gradually. Skattebo had a promising rookie season with 410 rushing yards and five touchdowns in eight games before his injury.

Giants.com reported that Nabers, who had a standout rookie season with 109 receptions, is making progress in his recovery. General Manager Joe Schoen expressed optimism about Nabers' potential return during training camp, though he remains cautious about setting a definitive timeline.

As Big Blue View noted, ACL injuries can vary significantly in recovery time, but Nabers' youth and determination may aid his return. The Giants are hopeful that both players will be ready to contribute significantly in the upcoming season.