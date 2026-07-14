ICE Halts Most Vehicle Stops After Fatal Shootings

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have been instructed to stop most vehicle stops temporarily following two fatal shootings involving ICE officers. The decision comes after a Colombian man, Joan Sebastian Guerrero, was shot and killed on Monday (July 13) in Biddeford, Maine. Days earlier, a Mexican immigrant, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, was fatally shot during a traffic stop in Houston. Both incidents involved individuals who were not the intended targets of ICE operations.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) stated that ICE officers opened fire in both cases fearing for public safety. However, neither Guerrero nor Salgado Araujo were the intended subjects of the ICE operations. The lack of body-worn cameras on the officers involved has intensified calls for accountability and transparency. The DHS attributed the absence of cameras to funding issues caused by recent government shutdowns.

As reported by CNN, ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations branch will pause initiating stops until further notice. This pause is intended to allow for new training and to address the concerns raised by the recent incidents. The decision to halt vehicle stops marks a significant shift in ICE's tactics, which have relied heavily on traffic stops to increase immigration arrests.

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus has announced a field hearing in Houston next Friday to investigate Salgado Araujo's death. The hearing will gather testimonies from witnesses and examine the facts surrounding the incident. Meanwhile, the Colombian Embassy in the United States has requested information from DHS regarding Guerrero's death and plans to monitor the investigation closely.

The events have sparked discussions on immigration enforcement practices and the need for reform. In Harris County, Texas, local officials are reviewing county-level guidelines on immigration enforcement following a controversial policy passed by the Houston City Council to limit ICE coordination.