Jordan Walker Wins 2026 Home Run Derby

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker emerged victorious in the 2026 Home Run Derby on Monday (July 13), becoming the first player in Cardinals franchise history to claim the title. The event, held at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, saw Walker face off against Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber in a thrilling final round.

Walker needed to hit 11 home runs to surpass Schwarber's total and secure the win. With the pressure mounting, he delivered an impressive performance, hitting 12 home runs, including four consecutive homers on his final swings, to clinch the victory. According to Yahoo Sports, Walker's dramatic finish stunned the Philadelphia crowd and earned him a $1 million prize.

The new Home Run Derby rules, which allow players to continue swinging if they hit a home run on their final swing, played a crucial role in Walker's triumph. Delaware Online reported that Walker's final swings were met with boos from the Philadelphia fans, who had been cheering for Schwarber throughout the event.

Walker hit a total of 31 home runs during the competition, showcasing his power and skill against some of Major League Baseball's top sluggers. The event highlighted the talents of players like Willson Contreras and Junior Caminero, who also put on strong performances. The Washington Post noted that Walker's victory introduced him to a broader baseball audience, solidifying his status as a rising star in the league.