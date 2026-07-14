Judge Grants Lil Durk's Motion To Exclude Racketeering Charges From Trial
By Tony M. Centeno
July 14, 2026
Lil Durk will no longer have to face two additional racketeering charges in his upcoming murder-for-hire trial.
On Tuesday, July 14, the Chicago rapper's attorneys and federal prosecutors appeared before Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald to debate whether or not a pair of racketeering charges added last month should be included in Durk's trial next month. After hearing both sides, Judge Fitzgerald reportedly grew frustrated with the prosecution's decision to tack on the superseding indictment.
"Judge was on fire," wrote Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon. "Very frustrated with prosecution, seemed to be leaning heavily toward severing Chicago allegations from Aug. 20 trial."
Wow, judge was on fire, very frustrated with prosecution, seemed to be leaning heavily toward severing Chicago allegations from Aug. 20 trial— Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) July 14, 2026
He promised ruling by EOD
Lil Durk, born Durk Banks, was arrested in October 2024 in South Florida. The Chicago native and five members of his crew, "Only The Family" (OTF), were federally charged with an alleged murder-for-hire plot aimed at rapper Quando Rondo in Los Angeles. Durk and the five men were charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, committing murder-for-hire resulting in death, as well as the use of carry and discharge firearms and a machine gun in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death. Durk pleaded not guilty and has been held without bond ever since.
Federal prosecutors added the pair of racketeering charges on June 3. They claim Lil Durk allegedly runs an enterprise that engages in racketeering through violence against rivals and drug trafficking. The feds named two incidents to back up their claims: a 2019 shooting in Atlanta and a 2022 murder in Chicago. In a motion filed two weeks ago, the rapper's attorneys argued that the two new charges should be dismissed entirely or tried separately. Today, Judge Fitzgerald agreed to exclude the charges from Durk's trial on August 20.
After the hearing, Durk's legal team, led by Drew Findling, addressed the press outside the courthouse in Chicago just before the judge issued his ruling. See what Findling had to say below.
Durk’s lead attorney, Drew Findling, spoke to reporters after the hearing: pic.twitter.com/bwEskfkd81— Mel (@youvegtMEL) July 14, 2026