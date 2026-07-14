Lindsey Graham's Sister Sworn In As South Carolina Senator

Lindsey Graham's sister, Darline Graham Nordone, was sworn in as the interim U.S. Senator for South Carolina on Tuesday (July 14) following her brother's sudden death. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster appointed Nordone to serve the remainder of Graham's term, which ends in January. The appointment came after President Donald Trump publicly recommended her for the role.

Graham, who was 71, passed away over the weekend due to an aortic dissection, a tear in the body's main artery. He had been a prominent Republican senator and was running for re-election this November. His unexpected death has led to a scramble among South Carolina Republicans eager to fill his seat.

Nordone, who has worked in various state agencies, including the South Carolina Commission for the Blind, will be the first woman to represent South Carolina in the Senate. She expressed her commitment to honoring her brother's legacy, stating, "Lindsey has always been there for me. And now, I will be there for him."

A special election will be held to select a Republican nominee for the general election in November. The filing period for the special primary election begins on July 21, with the primary scheduled for August 11. The new nominee will have just over two months to campaign before the general election on November 3.

Graham's passing has sparked interest from several Republican candidates, including State Attorney General Alan Wilson, who recently won the nomination for governor, and other prominent figures like Pamela Evette and Nancy Mace. Meanwhile, Democratic nominee Annie Andrews has called on South Carolinians to set aside partisanship and offer gratitude for Graham's service.