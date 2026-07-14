Lindsey Graham's Sister To Be Sworn In As His Replacement

Following the unexpected death of Lindsey Graham over the weekend, his sister, Darline Graham Nordone, will be sworn in on Tuesday (July 14) as the interim U.S. Senator for South Carolina. Governor Henry McMaster announced her appointment on Monday (July 13), stating she will serve until the term ends in January. Graham passed away due to an aortic dissection at the age of 71.

Darline Graham Nordone, who has worked extensively with people with disabilities, will be the first woman to represent South Carolina in the Senate. At a press conference, she expressed her commitment to continue her brother's work, saying, "Lindsey has always been there for me, and now I will be there for him." AP News reported that she was emotional as she accepted the role.

President Donald Trump supported Nordone's appointment, calling it a "fabulous tribute" to her brother. South Carolina Senator Tim Scott also backed her appointment, describing her as a "wonderful placeholder." BBC News noted that Graham had a close relationship with his sister, having legally adopted her after their parents passed away when they were young.

The special primary election to permanently fill the Senate seat will take place on August 11, as per CNN. Several Republican candidates, including Reps. Nancy Mace and Ralph Norman, are expected to run. The winner will face Democrat Annie Andrews in the November general election.