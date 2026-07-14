Madonna Celebrates 'Incredible' Historic Achievement: 'Dreams Do Come True'

Madonna's reign as the Queen of Pop continues after her latest album broke barriers.

The iconic singer dropped her highly-anticipated album Confessions II on July 3 and its reception had it quickly soaring to the top of the Billboard 200 chart. Not only is this Madonna's 10th record to make it to No. 1, but it is also a historic achievement as she became the first female artist to earn a No. 1 album in five consecutive decades, People reports.

Madonna was feeling the love and shared a heartfelt note of thanks to her fans on Instagram on Monday (July 13).

"Words cannot express how Grateful and Surprised I am By the incredible reception Confessions on a Dance Floor has received," she wrote. "Thank you - to everyone who has been a part of this and who has helped make this dream come true. Especially my fans. The Goodwill and positivity has been incredible. I'm still pinching myself. I can't believe it's # 1 all around the world."

She continued, "My dream was to make people dance this summer!! To bring people JOY! Dreams do come true. Thanks and love!"

Confessions II is the long-awaited continuation of Madonna's 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor and a record that she previously shared hoped will allow fans to connect with a community on the dance floor.