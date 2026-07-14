Memphis Bleek Shares Alleged Rumor Why Foxy Brown Didn't Perform With JAY-Z
By Tony M. Centeno
July 14, 2026
Memphis Bleek believes he knows why Foxy Brown was missing in action at JAŸ-Z's iconic show in New York City over the weekend.
On Tuesday, July 14, Hov's longtime friend and collaborator stopped by The Breakfast Club to talk about his experience performing during the first night of Hov's weekend-long residency at Yankee Stadium. Bleek hit the stage to perform "Coming Of Age" parts 1 and 2 in honor of the 30th anniversary of JAŸ-Z's debut album Reasonable Doubt. While discussing the highlights of the show, DJ Envy noted that Foxy Brown and Sauce Money were missed during the performance.
"Yo I heard through the great vine that — I don't know how true it is. It's just what I heard," Bleek said. "They said Fox was there and she got cold feet or something."
In the days leading up to the show, fans were convinced that Foxy Brown was preparing to reunite with Jigga to perform their past hits like "Ain't No N****" and "I'll Be." Before the concert, she cleared her Instagram timeline and was only following Hov's account, which fans thought was a clue to her performance. During the first night, JAŸ-Z did perform "Ain't No N****" but Foxy never showed up.
Memphis Bleek also explained why Sauce Money, another veteran who was featured on JAŸ-Z's debut album, didn't show up. Apparently, Hov did reach out to Sauce well in advance, but the artist never responded.
The Breakfast Club crew also spoke to Memphis Bleek about Nas' performance at the show, the overall success of the three-night residency and more. You can watch the entire conversation on Netflix. Check out more clips from the interview below.