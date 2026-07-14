"Yo I heard through the great vine that — I don't know how true it is. It's just what I heard," Bleek said. "They said Fox was there and she got cold feet or something."



In the days leading up to the show, fans were convinced that Foxy Brown was preparing to reunite with Jigga to perform their past hits like "Ain't No N****" and "I'll Be." Before the concert, she cleared her Instagram timeline and was only following Hov's account, which fans thought was a clue to her performance. During the first night, JAŸ-Z did perform "Ain't No N****" but Foxy never showed up.



Memphis Bleek also explained why Sauce Money, another veteran who was featured on JAŸ-Z's debut album, didn't show up. Apparently, Hov did reach out to Sauce well in advance, but the artist never responded.



The Breakfast Club crew also spoke to Memphis Bleek about Nas' performance at the show, the overall success of the three-night residency and more. You can watch the entire conversation on Netflix. Check out more clips from the interview below.

