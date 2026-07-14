Michigan AD Manuel Knows Job Is In Jeopardy

University of Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel is aware that his job is at risk amid an ongoing investigation into the culture of the school's athletic department. Despite the uncertainty, the 58-year-old remains committed to his role. Manuel told The Michigan Insider that he is proud of the university's achievements during his tenure, which include national championships in men's basketball and football.

The University of Michigan's Board of Regents is scheduled to meet on Thursday (July 16) to discuss the findings of a $12 million investigation conducted by the law firm Jenner & Block. The investigation, which began in December, was initially focused on former football coach Sherrone Moore's inappropriate relationship with assistant Paige Shiver. It has since expanded to evaluate the overall culture and conduct within the athletics department. The investigation could lead to further actions, including potential terminations.

Manuel, who has served as Michigan's athletic director since 2016, signed a five-year contract extension in December 2024. His tenure has seen significant successes, such as the men's hockey team's five trips to the Frozen Four and an NCAA Tournament championship in men's basketball. However, it has also been marred by controversies, including the firing of Moore and NCAA sanctions related to a sign-stealing incident.

Reports suggest that Manuel has engaged in discussions with his superiors about a possible buyout. According to Yahoo Sports, the investigation's primary focus regarding Manuel is how soon he and other officials became aware of Moore's relationship with Shiver. The outcome of the regents' meeting could determine Manuel's future with the university.