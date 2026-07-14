Mick Jagger Says He’s Already Writing New Music As 'Foreign Tongues' Drops

Despite just releasing a new album, Mick Jagger isn't slowing down.

The Rolling Stones frontman revealed that he's already writing new music, days after the legendary band released their new album, Foreign Tongues, on Friday (July 10).

"I've already started writing songs anyway," the music icon recently told NME. "They could be for other people though. When you write a song, you sometimes decide, 'That's not for me, but it could be for the Red Hot Chili Peppers or whatever.' I've got a lot of stuff, and not all of it's suitable for the Stones. It shouldn't stop me writing them, you know. If you get an idea, just write it."

Last week, Jagger opened up about getting personal in his songwriting, revealing that him getting ghosted inspired the band's new song, "Back in Your Life."

"I just came up with these lyrics really quickly," Jagger told Apple Music's Zane Lowe on July 8. "It's a classic story of meeting a woman, and then you have a very quick fling with her and then she ghosts you. So that's the story."

Lowe then asked the musician if he was writing from personal experience.

"Well, obviously!" Jagger exclaimed. "Someone asked me this question the other day. They said, 'Well, at your age, you know, I've got memories I can draw on."