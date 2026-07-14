MLB Players' Union Balks At Olympics Deal

Major League Baseball's participation in the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics is uncertain due to disagreements between MLB and the players' union. The MLB Players Association (MLBPA) is resisting a mandatory-participation agreement that would suspend players who decline to play if selected by their home country. This issue, along with disputes over hotel accommodations and ticket allocations, has stalled negotiations.

According to ESPN, MLB plans to pause the season for 11 days to allow players to participate in the Olympics, with games scheduled at Dodger Stadium. However, the MLBPA is pushing back against the proposed terms, seeking a deal similar to the one made with the National Hockey League for the Winter Olympics.

The union's concerns include the limited number of hotel rooms and a two-tickets-per-game policy for athletes' friends and family. WSLS reports that the MLBPA is also negotiating a new labor contract, with a potential work stoppage in 2027 that could impact Olympic participation.

Despite these challenges, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred remains optimistic about reaching an agreement, citing progress in discussions. The league views the Olympics as a significant opportunity to promote baseball globally, especially with the event being held on U.S. soil.

The ongoing negotiations highlight the complexities of integrating professional athletes into the Olympics, balancing the interests of players, teams, and organizers. As the 2028 Games approach, both sides are under pressure to resolve these issues to ensure MLB players can compete on the international stage.