Nickelback Announce New Album, Drop New Single ‘Rattle the Cage’: Watch

Nickelback are... back!

The rock band announced a new album, Everything Under the Sun, while also dropping a new single, "Rattle the Cage."

"Are you ready to rattle the cage?" the "Photograph" hitmakers wrote on their Instagram account on Tuesday (July 14) alongside cosmic artwork.

Frontman Chad Kroeger opened up about the upcoming LP, the band's 11th studio album.

"This album has every side of the band on it," he said, per Consequence. "There are songs that hit as hard as anything we've ever done, songs that take chances, and songs that remind us why we've been doing this together for so long. 'Rattle the Cage' felt like the perfect way to kick the door open. It has the energy we've been feeding off every night on stage, and we can't wait for people to hear it."

Stream "Rattle the Cage" below. Everything Under the Sun drops Oct. 30, and the track listing is below: