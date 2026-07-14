Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas React To Their First DMs To Each Other

Can you imagine having your first messages to your significant other shared online, any awkward introduction or attempts to form a deeper connection aired out for all to hear? That's exactly what happened with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas during her first appearance on her husband's Hey Jonas! podcast.

The Heads of State actress made her debut on her husband's podcast, which he hosts with brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, on Tuesday (July 14) where they reminisced about the start of their relationship and even looked back at the first DMs they sent each other on Twitter, per E! News.

Nick explained that he first reached out to his now-wife after Kevin asked if he had ever seen her show Quantico, which he had not, and seemingly received a sign from the universe when he immediately her on a billboard advertising the series. To help the couple relive the early days of their relationship, Joe and Kevin did a dramatic reading of the messages while Nick and Priyanka hilariously cringed and held hands in comfort.

"Hello. I've heard from a few people that we should meet. I have to agree with these people.. Are you in LA anytime soon?" Joe, as Nick, read. Kevin replied with Priyanka's response, "Hey.. Graham's told me so much about you.. Let's text. More private. My team can access this."

The DMs were sent "about a year and a half" before Nick and Priyanka started dating in May 2018, but the rest is history. The couple tied the knot in December 2018 and have since welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, now 4.

Hosted by the Jonas Brothers, Hey Jonas! gives fans the chance to listen to Kevin, Joe and Nick like never before as they have candid and playfully chaotic conversations with each other and even answer fan questions. Keep up with everything Jonas Brothers and make sure you don't miss a new episode by setting Hey Jonas! as a preset here on iHeartRadio and the free iHeartRadio app.