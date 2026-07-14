Sharks' Celebrini Named EA Sports' Cover Athlete

San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini has been named the cover athlete for EA Sports' upcoming 'NHL 27' video game, marking a significant milestone in his burgeoning career. At just 20 years old, Celebrini is the youngest player to receive this honor, a testament to his rapid ascent in the NHL.

Celebrini's selection as the cover athlete follows a record-breaking season with the Sharks, during which he set a franchise record with 115 points. His stellar performance earned him a nomination for the Ted Lindsay Award, which recognizes the NHL's most outstanding player as voted by fellow players. According to ESPN, Celebrini also represented Team Canada at the Winter Olympics, leading his team with five goals and securing a silver medal.

Originally from Vancouver, Celebrini's journey to the NHL has been remarkable. He played for the Jr Sharks U14 AAA team before excelling in the USHL and NCAA hockey. In his debut NHL season, he was awarded the Calder Memorial Trophy, making him the second player in Sharks history to receive this honor. The NHL reports that Celebrini's engaging personality and on-ice talent have made him a fan favorite in the Bay Area.

Celebrini's future looks promising as he is eligible for a contract extension with the Sharks this summer. The team is hopeful for a playoff appearance, which would be their first in seven years.