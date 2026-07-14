Spain Advances To World Cup Final With Shutout Victory Over France

Spain advanced to the FIFA World Cup final after defeating France 2-0 in a decisive semi-final held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Spanish team secured their spot with early goals in each half and a strong defensive performance, marking a third consecutive major tournament victory over France and sending the current top-ranked French squad to Saturday's (July 18) third-place match in Miami Gardens, Florida. Spain will now prepare to face either Argentina or England at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday (July 19) for a chance at their second World Cup title, 16 years after their first.

Spain’s disciplined structure and possession-based style have been key throughout the tournament. Spain has allowed only one goal during the competition so far, with a midfield led by Rodri and Pedri setting the tempo and controlling matches. Young forward Lamine Yamal, who recently turned 19, played a crucial role, and said after the quarter-final win over Belgium, "I believe if France has to fear anyone, it should be us, in my opinion." Sports Yahoo notes that Spain has now beaten France in three straight major tournaments, including Euro 2024 and the 2025 Nations League, reinforcing their dominance over a familiar rival.

France, led by manager Didier Deschamps, came into the match aiming for a third consecutive World Cup final—a feat managed by only Brazil and West Germany in previous decades. Star striker Kylian Mbappé came into the game tied for the tournament lead in goals, but France was unable to find the net against Spain's organized defense. This loss ends France’s streak of not trailing in the tournament and leaves them to compete for third place instead of the championship.

The final at MetLife Stadium will pit Spain against the winner of Wednesday’s (July 15) semi-final between Argentina and England, both seeking another World Cup crown. This year’s semi-finals featured the four highest-ranked teams, all former champions, making this one of the most competitive tournaments in recent history.

Looking ahead, Spain enters Sunday’s final with momentum on their side, seeking to add a second star to their crest, while France will regroup for the third-place match in Miami Gardens.