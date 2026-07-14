T. Rex Fossil ‘Gus’ Sets Auction Record With $50.1 Million Sale

A Tyrannosaurus rex fossil named ‘Gus’ has become the world’s most expensive fossil ever sold, fetching $50.1 million at Sotheby’s auction in New York City on Tuesday (July 14). The sale broke the previous fossil auction record of $44.6 million, previously held by a Stegosaurus fossil called Apex.

Gus, estimated to be about 67 million years old, was discovered in Harding County, South Dakota, on land owned by rancher Gary “Gus” Licking. Excavation began in 2021 after Licking, who had found bone fragments and teeth on his property for years, partnered with Thomas Heitkamp of Theropoda Expeditions. Licking died in 2022, just a year into the excavation process.

Standing 12.5 feet tall and measuring 38 feet long, Gus is one of the largest and most complete T. rex fossils ever found. According to Sotheby’s, the skeleton is about 61% complete by bone count, with a skull that is 54 inches long and rare features such as a wishbone, a full pelvis, and both feet. The fossil also shows signs of bite marks and healed fractures, providing valuable clues about the dinosaur’s life.

Before the auction, Gus was estimated to sell for $20 million to $30 million. The winning bid, placed over the phone, far exceeded expectations and set a global record for fossil sales. The fossil was on public display at Sotheby’s gallery in New York City ahead of the auction, attracting visitors and dinosaur enthusiasts.

Like many T. rex specimens, Gus was found in the Hell Creek Formation, a renowned fossil site stretching across Montana, Wyoming, and the Dakotas. This area has produced other famous T. rex fossils like Sue, now at the Field Museum in Chicago, and Stan, housed at the Natural History Museum in Abu Dhabi.

For now, Gus holds the title as the most valuable dinosaur ever sold at auction, drawing global attention to both the fossil market and the ongoing debate about the fate of rare paleontological finds.