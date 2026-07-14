Trump: Strikes On Iran To Continue Until He Decides It's Enough

President Donald Trump has declared that U.S. military strikes on Iran will persist until he decides they should stop. In an interview with Fox News, President Trump emphasized that Iran's military capabilities have been significantly weakened, yet the country remains combative. He stated that negotiations with Iran must be approached from a position of strength, threatening to target infrastructure like bridges and power plants if Iran does not engage in talks.

This announcement comes amid the U.S. reimposing a naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz and conducting airstrikes on Iranian targets for the fourth consecutive day. According to Al Jazeera, U.S. forces have utilized drones and naval vessels to strike Iranian missile and drone sites, aiming to degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping.

Iran has responded by accusing the U.S. of escalating the conflict and violating a previously agreed-upon ceasefire. The Iranian government has expressed its intention to defend its interests and has warned against foreign interference in the region. ABC News reported that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has targeted U.S. military logistics centers in retaliation.

The ongoing conflict has drawn international attention, with countries like France and China expressing concerns over the escalating tensions. Efforts to mediate and restore the ceasefire continue, but both sides remain entrenched in their positions. The situation remains fluid, with potential implications for regional stability and global economic conditions.