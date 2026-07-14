Trump Walks Back Strait Of Hormuz Toll Plan

President Donald Trump announced this morning (July 14) that he is reversing his plan to impose a 20-percent toll on shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. In a post on Truth Social, President Trump stated that the decision came after "highly productive conversations with Middle East leadership." Instead of the toll, the U.S. will pursue "investment deals that the various Gulf States will be making into the United States."

The toll plan was initially proposed amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, following a series of U.S. military strikes in response to attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait. The toll was intended to exert financial pressure on Iran, but it faced opposition from Gulf States and international shipping companies.

President Trump emphasized that "oil is flowing like never before, thanks to the awesome power of the United States military," highlighting the U.S. military's role in ensuring the free flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz. This development comes after the U.S. conducted a third consecutive night of strikes against Iran, aiming to "degrade" Iran's capability to disrupt international shipping.

As reported by Reuters, tanker traffic in the Strait has slowed significantly due to the ongoing conflict. The International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) notes that the situation remains volatile, with both sides accusing each other of violating ceasefire agreements.

The Council on Foreign Relations indicates that the U.S. and Iran are engaged in indirect talks mediated by Qatar and Pakistan, aiming to stabilize the region. However, the prospect of a comprehensive settlement remains uncertain.