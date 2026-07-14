US Gymnast Lee Begins Training For 2028 Games

Suni Lee, the celebrated American gymnast, has announced her return to training with an eye on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The 23-year-old, who took a break after the 2024 Paris Olympics, shared the news on social media on Tuesday (July 14). Lee, a six-time Olympic medalist, helped Team USA secure a team gold in Paris and earned individual bronze medals in both the all-around and uneven bars.

Lee's return marks a potential third Olympic appearance for the gymnast, who was the 2020 all-around champion. She expressed her excitement to be back in the gym, stating her readiness to return to work. Her announcement comes as reported by ESPN, just two years before the Los Angeles Games.

In a recent appearance on NBC’s Today Show, Lee discussed her approach to the upcoming games, emphasizing the importance of listening to her body and managing her expectations. She stated, "I just kind of want to see where I’m at and how my body feels." Lee's journey has been remarkable, overcoming two rare kidney diseases diagnosed in 2023, which many thought would end her Olympic career. Despite the challenges, she contributed significantly to Team USA's success in Paris.

Lee's comeback is not just about returning to competition; it's about managing her health while aiming for another Olympic run. Her story of resilience and determination continues to inspire many. As reported by Gymnasticsville, Lee’s potential participation in the 2028 Games would be a significant moment for American gymnastics, especially with the event taking place on home soil.