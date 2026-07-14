U.S. Reimposes Naval Blockade, Carries Out More Strikes

The United States has reimposed a naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which a significant portion of the world's oil supply passes. This decision comes amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran, following a series of military strikes. According to NPR, the U.S. Central Command announced the blockade would begin Tuesday (July 14) at 4 p.m. ET, targeting ships entering or exiting Iranian ports.

President Donald Trump reversed an earlier plan to impose a 20% toll on ships passing through the strait, opting instead for investment deals from Gulf States. He stated that these deals would replace the toll, following discussions with Middle Eastern leaders. The president's decision comes as the U.S. and Iran have engaged in military exchanges, undermining a ceasefire agreed upon in June.

Iran has responded to the blockade and ongoing strikes by attacking commercial vessels and U.S. military infrastructure in the region. ABC News reports that Iran's Revolutionary Guard targeted two supertankers and launched missiles at U.S. bases in Bahrain and Jordan. The United Arab Emirates confirmed that Iranian missiles hit two of its tankers, resulting in one fatality.

The conflict has disrupted global trade and increased oil prices, with Brent crude oil briefly exceeding $87 per barrel. The blockade and strikes have raised concerns about a return to full-scale war, as both nations continue to assert control over the Strait of Hormuz. The Associated Press notes that regional mediators are working to bring the U.S. and Iran back to negotiations, but the situation remains volatile.