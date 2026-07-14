United States soccer forward Folarin Balogun revealed that the controversy surrounding his World Cup red card negatively impacted his teammates. Balogun, who received a red card during the U.S.'s 2-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina on July 1, told CBS that the "unique" situation frayed nerves, including his own, due to the outside noise. Despite the suspension of his one-game ban, the U.S. lost to Belgium 4-1 in the Round of 16 on Monday (July 13).

The red card incident escalated when U.S. President Donald Trump intervened, calling FIFA President Gianni Infantino to discuss the matter. FIFA postponed Balogun's suspension, allowing him to play against Belgium. However, the decision drew criticism from European lawmakers and human rights activists, who are now calling for ethics investigations into Trump and Infantino's actions. WLRN reported that the Royal Belgian Football Association expressed concerns over fair play.

Human rights group FairSquare has reported Infantino to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for allegedly breaching political neutrality rules. FairSquare's complaint alleges that Infantino showed political support for Trump, violating IOC rules. The complaint also references a FIFA fan site linked to data harvesting by entities connected to Trump, according to The Times.

Balogun maintained that his red card was unwarranted, stating, "I was in shock, it wasn't even a tackle." Despite his return to the team, he noted the pressure it placed on the squad. The controversy surrounding the suspension and the subsequent loss to Belgium has sparked ongoing debates about FIFA's decision-making process and the influence of political figures on sports governance.