Ariana Grande is reminding fans that her talent goes far beyond singing.

In a new video shared by R.E.M. Beauty, the Grammy-winning superstar casually shows off a series of hilarious and surprisingly accurate Harry Potter impressions, instantly sending fans into a frenzy online. The playful clip quickly made the rounds across Instagram and fan accounts, with viewers praising Grande's ability to effortlessly switch between voices while keeping her signature sense of humor.

Throughout the video, Grande slips into recognizable voices inspired by the beloved Harry Potter franchise, proving once again why fans have long considered her one of entertainment's best celebrity impressionists. Long before becoming one of pop music's biggest stars, Grande became known for her uncanny vocal impressions during television appearances and interviews, often impersonating fellow singers and famous personalities.

Now she's adding the Wizarding World to that growing list.

The lighthearted moment arrives as Grande continues balancing music, acting and her beauty brand, R.E.M. Beauty. The cosmetics company regularly shares behind-the-scenes content and personality-driven videos featuring the singer, giving fans a closer look at her playful side beyond the stage and screen.

Fans immediately flooded the comments with praise, calling the impressions "spot on," "iconic," and demanding even more character voices. Others joked that Grande could easily narrate an entire Harry Potter audiobook if she wanted to.