Watch: Fans Go Wild While E-40 Performs His Hits At SeaWorld
By Tony M. Centeno
July 14, 2026
E-40 had fans from the Bay turning up on a hot summer day during his performance at SeaWorld.
On Saturday, July 11, the hip-hop legend took over SeaWorld's Bayside Amphitheater in San Diego as part of its annual summer concert series presented by JAM'N 95.7. The venue was packed with fans who filled up the bleachers and even infiltrated the sidelines by the water. In one clip posted to social media, you can see fans shaking their dreads and twerking as E-40 performed his classic banger "Tell Me When To Go." Needless to say, the vibes were undefeated
"SeaWorld lit!" E-40 told the crowd.
🔥While Jay-Z had New York Yankee Stadium 🏟️ rockin🎤 west coast legend E-40 was getting the crowd hyphy at Sea World 🐳in San Diego— HipHopKlipz36 (@hiphopklipz36) July 12, 2026
via: zavi_moss pic.twitter.com/1qKeTp8qQ2
For the unfamiliar, SeaWorld in San Diego has been bringing numerous rap stars to its Bayside Amphitheater every year for eye-popping performances. Last month, Bow Wow and Dem Franchize Boyz hit the stage together to perform their respective hits from "Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It" to "White Tee." Of course, Bow Weezy also delivered his own solo joints, which had the crowd going nuts.
It wasn't the first time Bow had performed at the venue either. Last summer, he and Soulja Boy teamed up for a joint performance at the water park. In addition to E-40 and Bow Wow, R&B star Ginuwine and Atlanta rappers Ying Yang Twinz have also graced the stage.
Check out more footage from SeaWorld San Diego's Summer Concert series below.