Watch: Fans Go Wild While E-40 Performs His Hits At SeaWorld

For the unfamiliar, SeaWorld in San Diego has been bringing numerous rap stars to its Bayside Amphitheater every year for eye-popping performances. Last month, Bow Wow and Dem Franchize Boyz hit the stage together to perform their respective hits from "Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It" to "White Tee." Of course, Bow Weezy also delivered his own solo joints, which had the crowd going nuts.



It wasn't the first time Bow had performed at the venue either. Last summer, he and Soulja Boy teamed up for a joint performance at the water park. In addition to E-40 and Bow Wow, R&B star Ginuwine and Atlanta rappers Ying Yang Twinz have also graced the stage.



Check out more footage from SeaWorld San Diego's Summer Concert series below.

