Who Is Izzy Escobar? Watch Her New 'Hate to Be The One' Video

If you haven't discovered Izzy Escobar yet, now is the perfect time.

The rising singer-songwriter has released the official music video for her emotional single, "Hate to Be The One," giving fans a stunning visual companion to one of her biggest songs to date. The release marks another milestone in what's quickly becoming a breakout year for the New York-based artist.

Already making waves across streaming platforms, "Hate to Be The One" climbed into the Top 10 on Shazam in both the United States and Canada following its release. The song also landed a coveted placement in HBO's hit comedy series Hacks, introducing Escobar's music to an even wider audience.

Classically trained in both violin and piano, Escobar blends cinematic storytelling with soaring vocals and modern pop production. Her unique sound, influenced by her Cuban and Italian heritage, has helped her build a passionate fanbase across social media, where her spontaneous piano performances have earned millions of views.

Her momentum has only continued to grow throughout 2026. Escobar's song "Evergreen Avenue" was featured on the soundtrack for The Devil Wears Prada 2 alongside artists including Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Laufey, and Sienna Spiro. She has also earned praise from Forbes, Billboard, and the BBC, with Forbes calling her "your pop queen in 2026."

She'll continue her breakout year with headline shows in New York, Los Angeles, Berlin, Paris, and London, plus festival appearances at BottleRock, Montreal Jazz Festival, Austin City Limits Music Festival, and more.

With the release of the "Hate to Be The One" music video, Izzy Escobar continues to prove she's one of pop's most exciting emerging artists—and one you'll want to keep on your radar.

Watch the official "Hate to Be The One" music video now.