YoungBoy Never Broke Again Disses Future In New Song As Feud Continues

By Tony M. Centeno

July 14, 2026

YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Future
Photo: Getty Images

YoungBoy Never Broke Again continued his tirade against Future in a new diss track.

On Friday, July 10, NBA YoungBoy attempted to rain on Future's parade by dropping his song "What Da What" on the same day he delivered his new album, The Real Me. On the rambunctious track, YB goes after Future with some disrespectful bars.

“I wanna go bezel for bezel/I wanna go hit after hit/I wanna go million for million, p*ssy prolly wanna go b***h for b***h," YB raps. “Hatin ass ima villain/Old ass ima catch when ya down bad and stretch ya."

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

While promoting the track, YB called out Future and his hometown by writing, "In honor to the whole Ho-Atlanta!!" The song came hours after YoungBoy took aim at Future in an Instagram Story. In the story, he said, "B***h you flopped with your b***h ass, f**k you your old ass b***h YOU A HOE." Future's artist Doe Boy responded to YB's diss and threatened beat him up. In response, YB said he's down to meet up and explained that there's no real beef.

"It ain't no beef," he said. "I don't want no problem wit y'all. I'll fight you though if you want to. I just wanted to f**k up his rollout for all that little h*e ass s**t he do behind the scenes. It's good though."

YB's diss track aimed at Future is no longer available on DSPs but you can listen to it for yourself above. As of this report, Future himself has not addressed YB publicly.

YoungBoy Never Broke AgainFuture
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