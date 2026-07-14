YoungBoy Never Broke Again Disses Future In New Song As Feud Continues

While promoting the track, YB called out Future and his hometown by writing, "In honor to the whole Ho-Atlanta!!" The song came hours after YoungBoy took aim at Future in an Instagram Story. In the story, he said, "B***h you flopped with your b***h ass, f**k you your old ass b***h YOU A HOE." Future's artist Doe Boy responded to YB's diss and threatened beat him up. In response, YB said he's down to meet up and explained that there's no real beef.



"It ain't no beef," he said. "I don't want no problem wit y'all. I'll fight you though if you want to. I just wanted to f**k up his rollout for all that little h*e ass s**t he do behind the scenes. It's good though."