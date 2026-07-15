50 Cent Reportedly Wants Judge To Toss Out Lawsuit From Former Employee

Mayers accused Jackson of firing her in 2019 after she wouldn't break the law to protect him during his bankruptcy proceedings by hiding property in her name. She also claimed Fif tried to get her to file a false police report alleging that his bodyguard/driver stole his car and $600,000 in cash. After she was fired, Mayers alleged Jackson used phone calls, text messages, and threats to silence her. She filed a lawsuit in April 2026 for intentional infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy.



In legal documents, Jackson asserted that he never sent anyone to threaten or harass Mayers. He simply stated that people were probably reaching out to her because she worked for him from 2007 to 2019. He also noted that Mayers missed the statute of limitations. She claimed that the alleged intimidation campaign began in 2019 and never stopped, but she just filed the lawsuit a few months ago. He also claimed her allegations about his bankruptcy are not relevant to the case and were only included to generate headlines.



Jackson wants the lawsuit thrown out and requests that Mayers pay his attorney fees.