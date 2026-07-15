ACC Implements New Tiebreaker For Football

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) has announced a new tiebreaker policy for its football championship game, aiming to ensure that the best two teams compete for the title. The changes were unveiled today (July 15) and are set to take effect in the 2026 season. The revised system will prioritize head-to-head outcomes as the first tiebreaker, followed by a Team Success Ranking, an analytics-based model that rewards teams with the best overall performance.

ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips explained that the new plan was developed in response to a nine-game conference schedule and a five-way tie for second place last season, which resulted in Duke advancing to the championship game over higher-ranked teams. Phillips noted the complexity of the previous system, stating, "Who knew we would get to a seventh tiebreaker?"

Last season, Duke won the five-way tiebreaker based on the winning percentage of their conference opponents, defeating Virginia in the ACC championship game. However, Duke's five regular-season losses left them out of the College Football Playoff (CFP), with Miami taking the final at-large spot. This outcome sparked controversy and prompted the ACC to reconsider its tiebreaker procedures.

The ACC will move from an eight-game to a nine-game conference schedule in 2026, with 12 of the league's 17 teams playing nine games. This shift aims to strengthen the competitive framework and align the ACC with other Power Four conferences. Despite these changes, challenges remain, as teams will still not play nearly half of the conference in a given year, complicating the use of head-to-head tiebreakers.

The new tiebreaker policy reflects the ACC's commitment to competitive equity and scheduling flexibility. As the league transitions to the new system, it hopes to provide a premier football product across all 17 institutions. The ACC's decision to overhaul its tiebreakers comes amid broader discussions about using CFP rankings as a potential metric, as seen in other conferences like the American Conference.