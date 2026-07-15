Ariana Grande Not 'Rushing' Into Rumored Reunion With Ex Ricky Alvarez

Ariana Grande is not rushing into things amid her rumored reunion with ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez.

The Eternal Sunshine singer, 33, and her former backup dancer, 35, have reportedly rekindled their romantic connection, a decade after they first broke up; however, a source told People that the pair, who dated for about a year before splitting in 2016, are "taking things very slowly" as they spend more time together.

"Ariana has always considered Ricky a friend," the source said. "She's not held ill will against him [since their split]. Ricky is dependable, trustworthy and very supportive. Ariana feels she can be herself around Ricky."

The insider added, "They're not jumping into anything serious right away, but Ari is happy to have him back in her life."

Another source told Page Six that while the "We Can't Be Friends" singer has "rekindled things with Ricky," she "isn't rushing back into the relationship" and they aren't "putting too much pressure" on their relationship. Instead, they are "taking things one step at a time" while Grande focuses on her busy schedule. She is currently on her Eternal Sunshine tour.

"Ricky has remained close with Ariana's family over the years, and that's something she really appreciates," the insider said. "He has also made an effort to show up and support her while she's on tour, which hasn't gone unnoticed."

Grande stoked rumors that she and Alvarez have reignited their romance during a recent tour stop when she switched up the lyrics in her song "Thank U, Next" that reference him. She was most recently linked to her Wicked costar Ethan Slater, but the exes "quietly" split earlier this year after nearly three years of dating.