Arkansas Ranked Top State For Religious Freedom With An 'Excellent' Rating

Arkansas now holds the top spot in the nation for religious liberty, according to the 2026 Religious Liberty in the States index released by the Center for Religion, Culture & Democracy, an initiative of the First Liberty Institute. Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the state's achievement at the Arkansas State Capitol, highlighting new laws that contributed to Arkansas's rise from sixth to first place in a single year. The state earned a score of 89.2%, becoming one of only two states—along with Tennessee—to receive the index’s first-ever “excellent” rating.

The index evaluates 50 statutory protections grouped into 20 safeguards, spanning areas such as education, healthcare, family law, and economic life. According to the First Liberty Institute, Arkansas’s recent legislative actions—including Act 677, which prevents government discrimination against individuals and organizations based on beliefs about marriage and biological sex—played a key role in boosting the state's ranking. The state also broadened its Religious Freedom Restoration Act, requiring a “compelling governmental interest” before any official action can “substantially burden” a person’s religious exercise. More details on the methodology and rankings are available from the index’s official website at Religious Liberty in the States.

Governor Sanders said, “Religious liberty is America’s First Freedom, and Arkansas is leading the nation in protecting it. Our rights come from God, not government, and every American should be free to live according to their faith and conscience.” She added that her administration will continue to prioritize these protections for all Arkansans.

Arkansas has climbed from 27th place since 2022, overtaking Florida’s previous lead.

Some of the state's recent laws—including requirements for Ten Commandments displays in public schools—are facing legal challenges, with ongoing appeals in federal courts. Arkansas officials say they plan to defend these statutes, while opponents continue to seek judicial review.