Astros Trading McCullers To Brewers

By iHeartRadio

July 15, 2026

Seattle Mariners v Houston Astros
Photo: Kenneth Richmond / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Major League Baseball's first post-All-Star Game trade is underway, with the Houston Astros sending right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. and left-hander Colton Gordon to the Milwaukee Brewers. The trade, which was first reported by Brian McTaggert of MLB.com, comes as the Brewers face a pressing need for starting pitching due to injuries.

McCullers, who had to waive a no-trade clause to facilitate the deal, has struggled with injuries over the past few years. Despite his challenges, the Brewers see potential in McCullers, who was a key player in the Astros' rotation during their successful run from 2015 to 2022. His best season was in 2021, where he posted a 3.16 ERA and finished seventh in AL Cy Young voting.

The Brewers are also acquiring Colton Gordon, a 27-year-old left-handed reliever. Although Gordon has had a tough year with an 11.57 ERA in nine innings, his five-pitch mix and command make him a valuable addition to the Brewers' bullpen.

The Astros, meanwhile, have not disclosed what they will receive in return. The trade reflects Milwaukee's aggressive approach to bolstering their pitching staff as they aim for a strong postseason run. According to Larry Brown Sports, the Brewers are hoping McCullers can provide depth, especially after Brandon Woodruff's recent injury.

As the MLB trade deadline approaches on August 3, this move could be the first of several as teams look to strengthen their rosters for the playoff push.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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