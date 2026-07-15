Auburn To Receive NIL Funds For Kickoff Game

Auburn University's football team is set to benefit from a groundbreaking name, image, and likeness (NIL) partnership as they prepare to face Baylor in the Aflac Kickoff Game on Saturday (September 5). This agreement marks the first time a neutral-site college football game will include an NIL component.

The NIL deal involves a multimillion-dollar agreement, providing Auburn student-athletes with financial benefits in exchange for participating in promotional activities. These activities include social media posts, public appearances, advertisements, in-game promotions, and branding opportunities. Up to two dozen Auburn players are expected to participate in these events.

David Epps, CEO of Peach Bowl Inc., described the initiative as an innovative approach to enhancing the value of neutral-site games. "In the new NIL era of college football, this will be an innovative way to create wins for the teams, programs, and student-athletes," he said.

The game, initially scheduled as an Auburn home match, will now take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the home of the Peach Bowl. This move aims to make the event more attractive and lucrative for the participating teams. Auburn previously opened its 2025 season with a victory against Baylor, and this year's rematch is highly anticipated.

The Aflac Kickoff Game, operated by Peach Bowl Inc., is the nation's longest-running neutral-site game and will be televised by ABC at 3:30 p.m. ET. Auburn will be making its fourth appearance in the Kickoff Game, while Baylor will be participating for the first time.