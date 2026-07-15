Beck Announces First New Album In 7 Years, Drops New Single: Watch

Beck is back!

The rocker announced a new album, entitled Ride Lonesome, will arrive September 18. He also dropped a single and music video for his new song, "In the Night."

"The musicians from my original touring and recording band reconvened with me at my favorite studio," the musician wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (July 15). "This time it felt like the playing and the chemistry had evolved and deepened, a sound that's come together over the decades of working together. While we were revisiting a musical and physical place, it also felt like we were finding new sounds and emotional textures along the way."

Back in April, the Grammy winner dropped the first single, "Ride Lonesome." Then, a day later, he announced an upcoming North American tour on his Instagram, aptly named the "Ride Lonesome Tour."

Here is the track listing for Ride Lonesome: