Beck Announces First New Album In 7 Years, Drops New Single: Watch

By Will Mendelson

July 15, 2026

Malibu Love Sesh Benefit Concert
Photo: Scott Dudelson / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Beck is back!

The rocker announced a new album, entitled Ride Lonesome, will arrive September 18. He also dropped a single and music video for his new song, "In the Night."

"The musicians from my original touring and recording band reconvened with me at my favorite studio," the musician wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (July 15). "This time it felt like the playing and the chemistry had evolved and deepened, a sound that's come together over the decades of working together. While we were revisiting a musical and physical place, it also felt like we were finding new sounds and emotional textures along the way."

Back in April, the Grammy winner dropped the first single, "Ride Lonesome." Then, a day later, he announced an upcoming North American tour on his Instagram, aptly named the "Ride Lonesome Tour."

Here is the track listing for Ride Lonesome:

  1. Ride Lonesome
  2. Run Away
  3. In the Night
  4. Failed Words
  5. Bleed
  6. Disappearing Act
  7. For Your Love
  8. Slow Canyon
  9. It Ends Right Here
  10. Falling Through My Hands
  11. If You Don't Know What Love Is
  12. Beyond the Light
Beck
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