Biden Announces Upcoming Memoir Reflecting On His Presidency

Former President Joe Biden announced the release of his upcoming memoir, "Promise Me, America," set to hit shelves on November 17, just weeks after the midterm elections. In a video posted on X, Biden shared that the book will delve into the challenges faced during his presidency, the decisions he made, and the reasons behind them.

The memoir, published by Little, Brown and Company, will provide Biden's first-person account of key moments during his term, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the January 6 Capitol attack, and the end of U.S. military operations in Afghanistan. It will also address his decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race due to health concerns and pressure from fellow Democrats.

Biden, who will turn 84 shortly after the book's release, has faced scrutiny over his health, particularly following a challenging debate with President Donald Trump in June 2024. His wife, Jill Biden, revealed in her memoir, "View From the East Wing," that she feared he was having a stroke during the debate. Biden was later diagnosed with prostate cancer in May 2025.

The timing of the memoir's release has sparked discussions within the Democratic Party, as they aim to focus on the record of President Trump during the midterm elections. Despite stepping back from public life, Biden remains vocal about his views on Trump, whom he defeated in the 2020 election.

Biden's memoir follows his previous works, including "Promises to Keep" and "Promise Me, Dad." According to Spectrum News, Biden plans to promote the book through interviews and a nationwide tour. In his video announcement, he expressed gratitude for the support he has received during his cancer treatment, stating, "It's going really well."