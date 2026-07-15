Caminero X-Rays Negative After HBP

The Tampa Bay Rays received positive news after X-rays on Junior Caminero's wrist came back negative. Caminero, the Rays' third baseman, exited Tuesday night's (July 14) All-Star Game after being hit on the left wrist by a 98-mile-per-hour pitch from St. Louis Cardinals' pitcher Riley O'Brien. The incident occurred in the third inning at Citizens Bank Park, with Caminero falling to the ground in pain before leaving the game.

Caminero, who is 23 years old, was seen in the locker room with a bandage on his left pinkie finger but expressed optimism about returning to play when the Rays resume their season on Friday. According to NorthJersey.com, Caminero is batting .272 with 28 home runs and 59 RBIs this season, making him a key player for the Rays, who currently lead the American League East.

The Rays' management and fans were relieved by the negative X-ray results, as Caminero's performance has been crucial to the team's success. His impressive stats include a .927 OPS in 94 games, as reported by Yahoo Sports.