Canadian Woman Detained By ICE For Slapping Teen Wearing 'ICE' Attire: Cops

A Canadian woman living in New Jersey has been arrested and is now facing multiple charges after allegedly slapping a teenage girl who was wearing pants with the words "Trump" and "ICE" along the Point Pleasant Beach boardwalk. The incident occurred on Thursday, July 3, when Kaitlyn E. Tracey, 33, reportedly confronted a group of four girls, recording the interaction on her phone before striking one of the teens across the face and body, according to police and court documents.

According to police, Tracey objected to the “patriotic colored” sweatpants displaying “Trump” and “ICE.” Surveillance cameras captured the alleged assault. After leaving the scene, Tracey was identified during a police investigation, and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Tracey, who has been living in Asbury Park since entering the United States with a passport in 2024, was arrested on Monday, July 13. She now faces charges including endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault, harassment, and obstruction, authorities stated. The victim, a minor whose age was redacted in court documents, was not injured in the incident, as reported by NBC15.

After her arrest, Tracey was initially brought to the Ocean County jail. According to her husband, Matthew Geroni, she was then detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and transferred to the Delaney Hall immigration detention center in Newark. Geroni posted a plea on TikTok, stating, "I need help. I need my wife. I don’t want to see her get hurt." Geroni, who married Tracey over three years ago, claimed the situation was being taken out of context and expressed concern for her well-being, even if she is deported.

Tracey is scheduled for a court appearance on Tuesday, August 4. Her attorney, Francis R. Hodgson, has not responded to requests for comment. As of Tuesday morning, Tracey was not listed as an inmate in jail records, but court records confirm her pending court date.