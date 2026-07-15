Griffith has long claimed that Diggs sexually assaulted him in May 2023. According to TMZ, Griffith accused the NFL star of drugging him with a "candy" that made him disoriented as they club-hopped around Washington, D.C. When they got back to Diggs' home, Griffith claimed the athlete pulled out his penis and began to masturbate. Griffith told Diggs to put his "put his penis away" and got out of the car. While walking to the door of Diggs' home, Diggs allegedly tried to kiss Griffith, but he turned him down. Then Diggs allegedly put his tongue in Griffith's ear and whispered for him to come up to his room.



Griffith said he ran inside the house and hid in the bathroom for 45 minutes. When he got out, Diggs' younger brother, Darez, and two women appeared and told him to stay silent about the alleged incident. They also accused him of stealing items from the home, stripped him and physically assaulted him. After the incident, Griffith told the story online, which prompted Diggs to sue him for defamation. Griffith responded by countersuing Diggs.



At first, Bardi said that Griffith claimed to have asked Diggs for money, and he allegedly responded that he had to do things for it. Then, she alleged that Griffith tried to "juice it up" by claiming "he was high and he pulled out his meat" after his original claim didn't get picked up the way he wanted it to. Soon after her claims went viral, Griffith issued a lengthy response.



"I have too much respect for Bardi (and women in general) for me to [say] anything disparaging back to her, but mama please take off the blinders," he wrote on Instagram. "My time around collective predates you... You know how embarrassing it is have to face this foolishness everyday?"



Cardi's reaction came after Griffith turned over 100 pages of text messages and social media DM's with Diggs. It also came days after Griffith settled a $10 million lawsuit against Diggs' brother, Darez, after he allegedly beat him up and stole $100,000 of his property in Los Angeles. The assault allegedly happened a week after his run-in with Diggs. As of this report, the details of the settlement had not been released.

