Chiefs QB Committed To Being Ready For Week 1

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is determined to start the 2026 NFL season on the field with his teammates. The 30-year-old is recovering from a torn ACL and LCL sustained in December 2025, and he told Yahoo Sports that he is getting closer to being cleared for Week 1 against the Denver Broncos.

Mahomes underwent surgery shortly after his injury, and the procedure reportedly went well, with no meniscal damage. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has described Mahomes as "way ahead of schedule" in his rehabilitation. During the team's mandatory minicamp in June, Mahomes participated in 7-on-7 drills, showing good movement and throwing without restrictions. However, head coach Andy Reid opted to keep him out of full team drills to avoid any potential setbacks.

Fox Sports reported that Reid remains optimistic about Mahomes' return for Week 1. The Chiefs plan to open training camp on July 28 in St. Joseph, Missouri, where Mahomes is expected to be cleared for 11-on-11 team drills by the end of camp, according to Arrowhead Addict.

In anticipation of Mahomes' return, the Chiefs have made strategic moves, including acquiring quarterback Justin Fields from the New York Jets. Fields is prepared to step in if Mahomes needs additional time to recover, ensuring the team remains competitive.

The Chiefs' season opener is scheduled for September 14 against the Denver Broncos, a game that will be featured on Monday Night Football. The NFL's decision to schedule the Chiefs in this high-profile slot suggests confidence in Mahomes' return.