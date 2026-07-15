DC Delegate Moves To Block New Fencing At White House

Washington, DC Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton has introduced a bill to prevent new fencing around the White House, Lafayette Square, the Ellipse, and nearby federal buildings. The proposed measure aims to maintain public access to these iconic sites, as Norton believes security can be ensured without additional barriers.

The Trump administration has proposed permanent fencing around Lafayette Square as a security measure, citing the need to protect the president while balancing public access. However, Norton argues that more fencing would send "the wrong message" and has previously supported measures against permanent fencing at other federal sites like the Capitol and Supreme Court. She has also suggested a commission to study the balance between security and public access at federal properties.

The current fencing around the White House, largely due to heightened security and renovations, has already disappointed many visitors. According to WUSA9, visitors like Matt Gardner expressed frustration at the limited access, stating, "This is my children's house, this is our children's house."

The administration's proposal for permanent security upgrades, including discreet fencing and monitoring systems, is scheduled for review by the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts on Thursday (July 16). Meanwhile, Norton's bill seeks to ensure that public property remains accessible to the public, emphasizing democratic values over expanded security barriers.