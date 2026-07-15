DHS Announces ICE Agents To Wear Bodycams After Shootings

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Tuesday (July 14) that some Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents will begin wearing body cameras following two recent fatal shootings involving immigrants during traffic stops. The new policy mandates that every ICE team have at least one agent wearing a bodycam during arrests. This move comes after ICE agents fatally shot a Mexican man in Texas and a Colombian man in Maine, neither of whom were wearing bodycams at the time.

DHS stated that this policy change is a priority due to what it describes as "media smears" against law enforcement. The department aims to increase transparency and accountability within ICE operations. According to a report by TIME, ICE will also pause most non-urgent vehicle stops, a decision welcomed by some former DHS officials who believe a reset is necessary to regain public trust.

The shootings in Houston and Biddeford, Maine, have sparked criticism and calls for thorough investigations. Maine Senator Susan Collins urged DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin to cease all non-violent traffic stops, while Senator Angus King called for a "thorough and transparent" investigation. The DHS has not provided video evidence to support its claims that the victims posed threats to agents, which has fueled public demand for accountability.

The decision to implement bodycams is part of a broader effort to address concerns about ICE's use of force. Former ICE acting director Sarah Saldaña described the policy shift as a "practical" step towards better training and safer enforcement practices. The DHS plans to deploy body cameras to all federal immigration agents within the next 60 days, a measure that many believe could have provided crucial evidence in the recent shootings.

The move to equip agents with bodycams follows a series of personnel changes within DHS after deadly incidents earlier this year. The department has faced criticism for its handling of these situations and is under pressure to improve its operational protocols.