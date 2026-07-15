Diddy Sells Star Island Mansion In Miami For $55 Million
By Tony M. Centeno
July 15, 2026
Sean "Diddy" Combs has officially sold one of his famed mansions on Star Island.
According to a report The Real Deal published on Tuesday, July 14, the imprisoned mogul sold his 8,000-square-foot waterfront estate at 1 Star Island Drive to JFStar LLC. Combs' 1 West Star Island LLC received $55 million for the property. The massive home near the entrance of Star Island has six bedrooms, eight and a half bathrooms, a pool and spa, a dock, and a guest home. Combs originally purchased the home from Gloria and Emilio Estefan in 2021. He still owns the neighboring mansion at 2 Star Island Drive.
SALE— Traded: Miami (@tradedmiami) July 14, 2026
IMAGE: Sean “Diddy” Combs
DATE: 07/14/2026
ADDRESS: 1 Star Island Drive
MARKET: Miami Beach, FL
ASSET TYPE: Single Family - ACRES: 1.3
BUYER: John A. Franklin - JFStar LLC
SELLER: Sean Combs (Diddy)
LENDER: Axos Bank
SALE PRICE: $55,000,000
NOTE: Sean “Diddy” Combs sold… pic.twitter.com/ApZPA8nMOC
Combs paid off the remaining $19 million on the mortgage back in 2024 weeks before he was arrested in New York City. He was charged with one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. As part of his $2 million bail package, Combs offered up one of his Star Island mansions as collateral. Unfortunately for him, the judge denied him bond, and he was forced to remain in jail.
Combs was found guilty on both counts of transportation to engage in prostitution involving his ex-girlfriends, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura and "Jane," but he was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking. He was sentenced to 50 months in prison and was transported from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn to the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey. He was originally scheduled to be released from prison in June 2028. However, Combs' sentence was cut down several times over the past few months. Following a recent appeal decision, his new target release date is now February 2028.
Watch The Breakfast Club break down the latest update on Diddy's mansion on Star Island below.