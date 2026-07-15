Diddy Sells Star Island Mansion In Miami For $55 Million

Combs paid off the remaining $19 million on the mortgage back in 2024 weeks before he was arrested in New York City. He was charged with one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. As part of his $2 million bail package, Combs offered up one of his Star Island mansions as collateral. Unfortunately for him, the judge denied him bond, and he was forced to remain in jail.



Combs was found guilty on both counts of transportation to engage in prostitution involving his ex-girlfriends, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura and "Jane," but he was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking. He was sentenced to 50 months in prison and was transported from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn to the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey. He was originally scheduled to be released from prison in June 2028. However, Combs' sentence was cut down several times over the past few months. Following a recent appeal decision, his new target release date is now February 2028.



Watch The Breakfast Club break down the latest update on Diddy's mansion on Star Island below.