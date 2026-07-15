ESPYS To Be Held Tonight In New York City

The 2026 ESPYS will take place tonight in New York City, celebrating the best in sports from the past year. Hosted by comedian Marcello Hernández, the awards show will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. Fans can watch the live broadcast on ABC or stream it on the ESPN App and the ESPYS streaming hub.

The ESPYS, presented by Capital One, will honor athletes and moments that have defined the sports world over the past year. This year marks the show's return to New York City, where it originally launched at Madison Square Garden in 1993. Hernández, known for his work on "Saturday Night Live," expressed his excitement about hosting the event, saying, "It is an honor, and frankly feels crazy to be hosting the ESPYS this year in New York."

The show will also raise awareness and funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, a charity founded by ESPN and the late basketball coach Jim Valvano. According to ESPN Press Room, the ESPYS have helped raise more than $292 million for cancer research over the past 30 years.

The event promises to be a night of celebration and remembrance, with top celebrities from sports and entertainment coming together to commemorate major athletic achievements and unforgettable moments. For those unable to watch live, the show will be available to stream the next day on Hulu, Disney+, and ABC Video on Demand.