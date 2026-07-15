Family Left Unsettled By Picture Hanging On The Wall Of Their Airbnb

A California family’s vacation took an unexpected turn when they checked into their San Diego Airbnb and discovered a photo of themselves from a decade earlier hanging on the rental’s wall. The incident quickly gained attention on social media after Aubrey Birrell posted a TikTok video on Tuesday (July 2) showing her shocked reaction as she recognized her father, sister, and brother in a large beach canvas displayed in the hallway.

Birrell’s father first noticed the uncanny resemblance, saying, "This looks like me." After closer inspection, Birrell realized that the photo indeed showed her family, including her sister Libby and brother Brady, from a beach outing roughly 10 years ago.

"We have those swimsuits," Libby added in the video. "We are literally in this picture. We are on our Airbnb wall."