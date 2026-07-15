Family Left Unsettled By Picture Hanging On The Wall Of Their Airbnb
By iHeartRadio
July 15, 2026
A California family’s vacation took an unexpected turn when they checked into their San Diego Airbnb and discovered a photo of themselves from a decade earlier hanging on the rental’s wall. The incident quickly gained attention on social media after Aubrey Birrell posted a TikTok video on Tuesday (July 2) showing her shocked reaction as she recognized her father, sister, and brother in a large beach canvas displayed in the hallway.
Birrell’s father first noticed the uncanny resemblance, saying, "This looks like me." After closer inspection, Birrell realized that the photo indeed showed her family, including her sister Libby and brother Brady, from a beach outing roughly 10 years ago.
"We have those swimsuits," Libby added in the video. "We are literally in this picture. We are on our Airbnb wall."
@aubsbirrell
We can’t make this up….. this is the craziest thing 😭 @libby_birrell #fyp #sandiego #creepy #tf♬ Blue Danube Waltz - The London Symphony Orchestra
The family had never stayed at the property before and said they had "no connections" to the home or its owners. The discovery left them both amused and unsettled. "It’s the craziest thing," Aubrey said, while her sister described the experience as "spiraling."
The viral video has led to widespread reactions online, with many viewers calling the coincidence "insane" and comparing it to the start of a horror movie. Some commenters shared similar stories of unexpectedly finding themselves or family members in photos at hotels or on postcards. Others simply expressed amazement at the odds of such a bizarre overlap happening by chance.
Although the family has not discovered how the photograph ended up in the Airbnb, they confirmed it was genuinely them in the image.