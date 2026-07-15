Florida Executes Its Oldest Inmate Ever

Florida executed its oldest death row inmate, Dennis Sochor, on Tuesday (July 14) at Florida State Prison near Starke. The 74-year-old was convicted for the 1982 rape and murder of 18-year-old Patricia Gifford in Fort Lauderdale. Sochor's execution was carried out by lethal injection and pronounced at 6:16 p.m.

Sochor, who had been on death row since the 1980s, expressed remorse in his final words, apologizing to Gifford's family and thanking his own loved ones. Despite his appeal claiming lethal injection was cruel and unusual punishment, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected his final appeal hours before his execution.

According to AP News, Sochor was the 17th death row inmate executed in the United States this year, with Florida conducting 10 of these executions. His case underscores the aging population on death row and the state's active execution schedule.

Marilyn Gifford, Patricia's sister, witnessed the execution and expressed mixed emotions, noting that while it brought some closure, her sister's body has never been found. She urged anyone with information about Patricia's remains to come forward.

In two weeks, Florida plans to execute Dominick Anthony Occhicone, an 80-year-old inmate, who will become the second oldest person ever executed in the U.S. if carried out as scheduled.

The execution of Sochor and the upcoming execution of Occhicone highlight Florida's busy death penalty system. The state has conducted more executions this year than any other state, raising concerns among advocacy groups like Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, who criticize the state's approach.