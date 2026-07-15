Frontier Airlines To Offer Starlink Wi-Fi In 2027

Frontier Airlines announced plans to introduce Starlink Wi-Fi across its fleet starting in early 2027. This move marks a significant shift for the Denver-based ultra-low-cost carrier, known for its no-frills approach. The airline aims to enhance the passenger experience by providing high-speed internet via SpaceX's Starlink, enabling activities like streaming, gaming, and video conferencing.

According to a news release, Frontier will be the first U.S. airline to use a system managed directly by Starlink. The service will provide gate-to-gate connectivity, benefiting not only passengers but also pilots, flight attendants, maintenance teams, and ground operations.

Frontier CEO Jimmy Dempsey emphasized the company's commitment to low fares while investing in modern amenities. "Starlink transforms the onboard experience, giving customers the flexibility to work, stream, browse, and stay connected throughout their journey," he said. This announcement is part of a broader initiative by Indigo Partners, which will see Starlink installed on over 1,000 aircraft across airlines like Wizz Air, Volaris, JetSMART, and Cebu Pacific.

While Frontier has not yet disclosed pricing details, the airline's global partners are expected to offer the service as well. The addition of Wi-Fi is part of Frontier's efforts to attract a more premium clientele, alongside recent upgrades such as First Class seating and an enhanced loyalty program.

Business Traveller reports that while many airlines currently offer Starlink for free, there are indications that some might start charging for the service. As Frontier prepares to launch this new offering, it remains to be seen how pricing will be structured.