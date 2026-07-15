The final berth in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final will be decided today as England faces Argentina in one of the tournament's biggest matches.

The winner will move on to Sunday's FIFA World Cup Final to face Spain, while the losing team will compete in the Third Place Playoff. Whether you're at home, at work, or on the go, you can listen to every minute of the action live on iHeartRadio.

England vs. Argentina Match Details

Match: England vs. Argentina

England vs. Argentina Tournament: FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal

FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal Date: Wednesday, July 15

Wednesday, July 15 Kickoff: 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT

3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT Venue: Atlanta Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

Atlanta Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia) What's at Stake: A place in the FIFA World Cup Final against Spain

How To Listen Live On iHeartRadio

Fans can follow today's semifinal live by listening on the iHeartRadio app.

Coverage includes:

Live play-by-play

Pregame analysis

Halftime coverage

Postgame reaction

Expert commentary

Breaking tournament news and updates

To listen:

Open the iHeartRadio app. Search for World Cup. Select the official World Cup Station. Press Play to hear the match live.

You can also tune in through your connected car, smart speaker, desktop, or tablet, making it easy to follow every moment wherever you are.

England vs. Argentina Preview

Today's semifinal brings together two of international soccer's most iconic nations, each looking to take one final step toward lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy. England advanced to the semifinals after defeating Norway in the quarterfinals, while Argentina earned its place with a victory over Switzerland. With a place in the championship match on the line, fans can expect a high-intensity battle featuring elite talent, tactical brilliance, and the drama that only the FIFA World Cup can deliver.

What's Next?

The winner of today's semifinal will advance to the FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday, July 19th, where Spain awaits after its semifinal victory. The losing team will return to the pitch on Saturday, July 19th, in the Third Place Playoff.

Don't Miss A Minute

The road to the FIFA World Cup trophy continues today. Tune in to iHeartRadio for live coverage of England vs. Argentina, and hear every goal, every save, and every unforgettable moment as the final matchup for the 2026 FIFA World Cup championship is decided.